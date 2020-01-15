DJ Neptune kickstarts 2020 with a new single “Tomorrow” featuring Victor AD off his next project “GREATNESS II [Sounds Of Neptune]“.
The mid-tempo track “Tomorrow” was produced by Kel P and directed by Director Dindu.
