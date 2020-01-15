Tyler Perry: reacts to Oscar snubs

US actor Tyler Perry has expressed annoyance over the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations .

But the movie producer and director, who premiered a new movie, A Fall from Grace on Tuesday, said the notable snub is not worth getting upset about because it’s a system that is not going to change.

“There is no need in going back and forth, or fighting, or protesting. It is what it is. This is how it is in Hollywood, and it’s how it will always be,” Perry told The Associated Press on Monday hours after the nominations were announced.

Not only were there no female nominees in directing for the 87th time in Oscar history — a direct snub to Greta Gerwig, director of “Little Women,” as well as several other worthy candidates. There was also only one person of colour, Cynthia Erivo, among the 20 acting nominees. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) was denied a chance at an Oscar. Globe nominees Jennifer Lopez, for her role in “Hustlers,″ and Beyoncé, for original song ”Spirit” from “The Lion King,″ were also overlooked.

“I feel like Jennifer Lopez should have been nominated. She did a great job. I feel like Awkwafina did a great job,” Perry said. “Beyoncé should have been nominated. But it is what it is.”

He added that he didn’t “know what all of the hoopla is about.”

Perry premiered a new movie A Fall from Grace on Tuesday. It will begin showing on Netflix from 17January.