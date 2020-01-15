Tuface Idibia’s look-alike and first son, Nino Idibia turned 14 and his mother Sunmbo Adeoye took to Instagram to celebrate him.

She shared a photo she took with the birthday boy and another of his football-themed cake and wrote:

She wrote; “Love my teenage son. God has blessed me with an amazing one. Self-driven, high performing in sports and academics and with such a matured mind.

Learning to parent with you and understanding the uniqueness of the various stages as you grow in age is just mind-blowing.

I love that each growing stage creates such a unique atmosphere for our mum and son bond”.

“Either I’m being your mom- manager, mom-driver, mom-teacher or mom-barber, I’m just honored that you choose to trust me with your deepest thoughts and visions.

I Love you so much my Fabulous baby Nino, and can’t stop reminiscing on how expressive, loving and curious you were as a baby. I’m sure now as a teen, you will keep growing in wisdom and in stature as I view your future through the lens of Faith.

May the Lord bless and keep you, may He cause His face to shine on you and give you peace all the days of your life.

Please join me as I wish my firstborn a HAPPY 14th BIRTHDAY”.