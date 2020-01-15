Taylor Swift, American songstress will appear in a Netflix documentary, showing her fans a glimpse of her celebrity life.

Swift announced that the documentary ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ will be available to watch on the popular streaming service by January 31. The upcoming documentary will also be premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Following the 30-year-old singer’s record-breaking career, the film will give a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at Swift’s life as she finds her voice as a singer-songwriter and also a woman of today.

Back in November, Swift announced that the documentary was underway ahead of her 2019 American Music Awards performance, where she was honored with the coveted Artist of the Decade Award.