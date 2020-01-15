A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has promised to provide free education for the daughter of a fallen Iseyin-born soldier, Ismail Ojeke, who died on Jan. 5 while fighting insurgents in the North East Zone.

Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, made the promise when he visited the family of the late hero in Iseyin on Wednesday.

“I share your pain and my thoughts and mind are with you and your entire family members in this very difficult time; I can’t console you enough, only God can.

“I want to appeal that we keep praying to God to overlook his sins and accept his coming. It’s indeed a dark moment for all of us here in Iseyin and indeed Oyo State,” he said.

The lawmaker, thereafter, promised to assume responsibility for the education of Hannat, the only child of the late soldier.

According to him, the child will receive the best of education up to the university level at no cost to the family members.

Ojeke was recruited into the Nigerian Army in 2019 and died on Jan.5 during a battle with insurgents in Borno.