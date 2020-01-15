The war between BBNaija former housemates Mercy Eke and Simply Tacha seems to be turning into an unending drama, several months after the show that pitched them together ended.

They were both an item to look out for during their days on the show. Mercy was nicknamed by her fans as the ”queen of highlights”.

With Tacha, there was always a story to tell about what she had and had not done and on a quiet day with Tacha, her fans known as Titans will ensure she trends on social media without a cause.

The show came to an end in October, Mercy was crowned winner and Titans were quick to attribute her victory to Tacha’s disqualification after a dirty altercation in the house.

The October 6th finale of Big Brother Naija was expected to be the end of what some have described as a ”sexy war” between the drama queens but the reverse has been the case.

They have both been divided by their fans on various lines, which include beauty, endorsements, love relationships, social media influence, and so on.

However, despite the line drawn by fans, the duo clearly has a lot in common.

Mercy and Tacha are both goal-getters, who were both ready to give anything to win during their BBNaija days and even after the show.

Tacha and Mercy have both had a change in management after their BBNaija show.

Mercy moved on from MC Galaxy’s management unto Upfrontandpersonalbooking while Tacha went from being managed by Tunde Balogun’s Billz Vizion to making an announcement that all intended correspondences be directed to Symplytacha1@gmail.com