Spanish football team Real Madrid confirmed that 20-year-old goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin has left the club to join Real Oviedo on loan until the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side announced in a statement on their official website on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Real Madrid CF and Real Oviedo have agreed to the transfer of Andriy Lunin for this season, until June 30, 2020.”

Lunin joined the Los Blancos from Zorya Luhansk in 2018.

The Ukraine youngster has also played for Leganes and Valladolid on loan from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will now face Sevilla on Saturday in the La Liga fixture this weekend.