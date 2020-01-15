Navigate

Photo: INEC issues Hope Uzodinma Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on  Wednesday issued Imo State Governor-elect, Senator Hope Uzodinma Certificate of Return.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and ordered INEC to issue Certificate of Return to Uzodinma.

Hope Uzodinma receive certificate of return

Uzodinma received the Certificate of Return from INEC on Wednesday barely 24-hours after the judgment.

  • I hope that the Supreme Court of Nigeria realizes that Hope Uzodinma does not meet the eligibility criteria for contesting the position of the Governorship of Imo in that he has no valid West African School Certificate.

