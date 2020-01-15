Photo: INEC issues Hope Uzodinma Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday issued Imo State Governor-elect, Senator Hope Uzodinma Certificate of Return.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and ordered INEC to issue Certificate of Return to Uzodinma.

Uzodinma received the Certificate of Return from INEC on Wednesday barely 24-hours after the judgment.