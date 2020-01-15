Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has advised prodigal members who wish to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to go through a dubious and unnecessary process which he referred to as ‘Backdoor’.

Abiodun gave this warning at the inauguration of new members who had defected from other political parties to APC held at Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

It would be recalled that last year December, his political rival Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade (Triple A) had formally announced his return to the party after the Supreme Court judgment declared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Akinlade who during his announcement promised to return to the party because of Amosun and because he used to be a member before the party declared Dapo as its governorship candidate. Meanwhile, Akinlade and his supporters are ready to return to the party without informing the state Caretaker Committee who had been in charge after the election.

However, Abiodun noted that the only way into the party is through the front door, (Caretaker Committee).

He also noted that the new members are now part of a big family, noting that he does not want the new members to be discriminated against in appointment and other party activities. “They are now bona fide members of the party.

“I need to clarify that it is important that we appreciate each other. This is politics. We all have our strengths; we all have a role to play. If anybody intends to join us, we know what to do. Nobody can come through the back door. Anyone that wants to join us must come through the front door”, he said.

“We have accepted them all. They are now part of us. I don’t want discrimination that one just came, while others have been here before them. No new member again. We are now one. We are joining hands to build the future of our state together.”