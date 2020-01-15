By Taiwo Okanlawon

Today, January 15, is set aside by the Nigerian Government as Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Celebrations to honour Nigerian fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the good of the nation.

It was formerly marked on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations, before it was changed to 15 January in commemoration of the surrender of Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970 thus signaling the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

Nigerians on have taken to different platforms on social media to honour the fallen heroes who lost their lives protecting the country.

See some of the comments on Twitter;

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day! It’s a day to consciously be thankful & prayerful to the men & women of the Nigerian armed forces who lost their lives while protecting the country. May their souls Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/qzcVIxGIG5 — Ibrahim (@ib__ism) January 15, 2020

Happy Armed Forces Remembrance Day to all the brave men and women that have dedicated their lives to keeping the peace of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you for the selfless service… To our Fallen Heroes, words are not enough. We remember you. pic.twitter.com/NKn9Osx0Us — Theresa Tekenah (@TheresaTekenah) January 15, 2020

Thank you all for your relentless services and sacrifices to our great nation, our prayers and thoughts are with you all, Continue to Rest In Peace our fallen heroes. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/C25C12gz73 — Usman Sa’ad (@iusman_saad_III) January 15, 2020

Every January 15 in Nigeria is always Arm force Day before the Biafra war, I'm using this day to celebrate our falling HEROES. MAY THEIR SOULS CONTINUE TO REST IN PEACE. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/r9k1Snbmo5 — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) January 15, 2020

Dear Lord Jesus,

Hold all these brave souls in your hands, comfort their families. Send angels of protection, and comfort to all the service men and women still at war, bring them home safely and may the souls of the departed continue to Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/t8y0N2yXyz — Temilola George (@temmyray) January 15, 2020

Today is the Armed Forces and Remembrance Celebration for the year 2020 in Nigeria. To the fallen heroes, may you continue to rest in peace. You laid your lives so that we could sleep.

Thank you for your sacrifice and service to Nigeria. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/OKBVEPgYOj — Kwankwason Tuwita🔴 (@baba__________) January 15, 2020

Dear brother…. Great Captain A. N. OGBONNA. his CO Leut Col. Sakaba and all those who died on the line of duty on Nov 18,08 Metele attack. … May God grant you continous, eternal and peaceful rest in His bossom. pic.twitter.com/iXasRxXotu — Jon Jimata (@Jon_Jimata) January 15, 2020