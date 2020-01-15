President Buhari Laying Wreath to Mark the end of the 2010 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the National Arcade, Eagle Square Abuja on 15th January.

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Today, January 15, is set aside by the Nigerian Government as Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Celebrations to honour Nigerian fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the good of the nation.

It was formerly marked on 11 November of every year to coincide with the Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) for the World War II veterans in the British Commonwealth of Nations, before it was changed to 15 January in commemoration of the surrender of Biafran troops to the Federal troops on 15 January 1970 thus signaling the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

Nigerians on have taken to different platforms on social media to honour the fallen heroes who lost their lives protecting the country.

See some of the comments on Twitter;

 