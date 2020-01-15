Moments Meghan Markle shunned the Royal traditions

Following the recent change in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal duties, a critical review of the couple’s adherence to British Royal traditions shows their rebellious yet subtle decisions to take their stand.

Since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has made a point of doing things her way.

While Prince Williams and Kate Middleton adhere to the Queen’s strict rules and etiquette, the former Suits star and her husband prefer to create their path and rules adding a modern twist to the monarch.

Here are some of the moments the Duchess of Sussex ditched the Royal protocols.