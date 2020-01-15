Moments Meghan Markle shunned the Royal traditions

Following the recent change in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal duties, a critical review of the couple’s adherence to British Royal traditions shows their rebellious yet subtle decisions to take their stand.
Since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has made a point of doing things her way.
While Prince Williams and Kate Middleton adhere to the Queen’s strict rules and etiquette, the former Suits star and her husband prefer to create their path and rules adding a modern twist to the monarch.
Here are some of the moments the Duchess of Sussex ditched the Royal protocols.
PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
WEDDING VOWS
During Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, she omitted the declaration of obedience to her husband in her vows. Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana also omitted such declarations. Prince Harry also chose to wear a wedding ring, another break from tradition.
BABY SHOWER
It is uncommon for the British royal family to celebrate a forthcoming newborn with a baby shower, however, Meghan traveled stateside for an extravagant gathering hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams in New York City.
BIRTH OF BABY ARCHIE
According to the British customs, the birth of a royal is done by placing a ceremonial easel outside Buckingham Palace. However, Meghan and her husband announced the birth of their newborn son via their official Instagram account.
STYLING THE ROYAL HAIR
The former actress tends to wear her hair in a messy bun while out and about, which again defies royal protocol. Contrary to the layered hairstyle of the Queen herself and Kate Middleton, the messy bun has since become her signature style.
SEATING STYLE
Royal women are supposed to sit with their legs and knees together, crossed at the ankle, again to preserve their modesty especially if they are wearing an appropriate dress or skirt. Meghan has not always followed this tradition, nor have Diana and Kate. At the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Sydney, the duchess sat with her legs crossed at the knee.
ALL BLACK OUTFIT
Unless when attending a funeral or a somber event, British Royals are discouraged from wearing head-to-toe all-black outfits. Meghan, however, Meghan has shown that her style remains hers even after becoming a Duchess.
THE NEXT CHAPTER
Meghan and Harry announced on Instagram that they are stepping away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and plan to be financially independent shortly after the New Year celebration. The duo also revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America to raise Archie “with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born” while also giving them “space to focus on the next chapter.”
