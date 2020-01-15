Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the decision by the Federal government to declare Amotekun, the security outfit set up by southwest governors, an illegal organization.

In an earlier released statement, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said that Amotekun is not backed by any law in the country. He insisted that the Federal Government is solely responsible for security of citizens of Nigeria.

Reacting to this decision, FFK in a post shared on his Facebook page this morning, wondered why the Hisbah Police in the North West and Civilian Joint Task Force in the North East can be seen as legal but Amotekun which is to protect indigenes of the South West is illegal.

He wrote; ”Hisbah Police in North West is ok. Civilian Joint Task Force in North West is ok. Civilian Joint Task Force in North East is ok. Meanwhile, IPOB in South East are terrorists and Amotekun in South West is illegal! One day Nigerians will get tired of this bullshit, get sense and free themselves from this insufferable bondage.

“The bitter truth is that what the Federal Government has done by claiming that Amotekun is illegal is to strengthen the hand and harden the resolve of the more radical and forceful elements and the more extreme nationalist forces in the South West who have always challenged the erroneous notion, flawed logic and questionable assumption that the unity of Nigeria is not only settled but also sacrosanct.

If you say that we cannot defend ourselves and our people from tribal and religious bigots, ethnic cleansers, genocidal maniacs, barbarous savages, bloodthirsty jihadists, blood-lusting terrorists, racial supremacists, and cold-blooded mass murderers simply because we are southerners then to hell with your Nigerian unity”.