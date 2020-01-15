Widow of the founder of Moni Pulo Limited, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, Seinye says her stepson, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is behind the delay of the late Lulu-Briggs burial.

Recall that the distressed widow had earlier accused Dumo of stopping the autopsy report of her husband which he (Dumo) had always called for, having raised alarm in the media over the supposed circumstances surrounding his father’s death.

A statement signed by Oraye St. Franklyn, the widow’s spokesperson, insinuated that Dumo blocked the late Lulu-Briggs autopsy report because it vindicates his stepmother whom he falsely accuses of the monumental crime of murder.

The statement reads, “It is more than a year since the passing of High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, renowned Nigerian statesman, nationalist and philanthropist, a man who reached out to as many as he could. It has been more than a year since the body of this great man has been in a mortuary awaiting interment that is being delayed because his three eldest sons led by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the second son, are bent on obtaining their father’s legacy assets which the High Chief during his lifetime had secured in a Trust for the benefit of his grandchildren and future generations.

“In their quest to obtain the said assets they falsely accused his adoring wife and next-of-kin of being responsible for his death. They wrote petitions to that effect to both the Nigerian and Ghanaian Police and arranged for an autopsy to be done on July 12, 2019, without her involvement. This they did, amongst others, in their bid to fabricate untrue evidence to corroborate their wicked allegations, the consequence of which would be death by law.

“To guarantee the integrity and independence of the autopsy, she approached the High Court of Ghana to ensure that a neutral body conducted the autopsy and assure representation of observer pathologists representing her three stepsons, Senibo, Dumo and Sofiri Lulu-Briggs, herself and their four siblings, respectively.

“Thus, the widow’s passionate appeal against that autopsy which was initially secured clandestinely from the Kaneshie Magistrate Court, Accra to be done on the 12th of July 2019 was eventually carried out on the High Chief as ordered by the High Court of Ghana on the 19th of July 2019. Dumo and his brothers participated in the autopsy and were represented by two renowned pathologists: Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile, the current President of the Nigerian Medical Association and renowned Ghanaian pathologist Professor Agyeman Akosa. To this day, none of them has disputed the position of the Ghanaian Military and Police that the autopsy was properly done. Since the brothers lost control to contrive and manipulate the outcome of the autopsy, Dumo has done everything possible to ensure its result is not released.

“Things came to a head on the 23rd of December 2019 when in a ruling widely celebrated by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Justice Kyei-Baffour of the High Court of Ghana declared among others that, “IT IS NOW HEREBY FURTHER ORDERED, that the 37 Military Hospital which conducted an autopsy on the body of the deceased, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs is to file the autopsy report at the Registry of the Court within three (3) days upon service of this Order on the Hospital.” The hospital complied with the ruling and filed within 3 days of the judgment having been served the Order on the very day of the judgment.

“It, therefore, beggars belief that Dumo who called for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death of his father and has fully participated in the investigations, including the autopsy, would turn around to block the release of the report. Why? Because he already knows it vindicates his stepmother whom he falsely accuses of the monumental crime of murder.

“He denies appealing the judgment, meanwhile the attached court papers clearly show that he is lying to whip up public sentiment, sympathy and support. At the same time, he is neck-deep in a sinister plot to hang an innocent woman whose only crime is agreeing to marry and lovingly care for his father and their family. Sadly, as the attached letters show, his father is also a man, he bitterly fought frontally for many years in the early 2000s in a bid to take over his wealth. The attached Will also shows that the High Chief in spite of his disappointment in his three eldest sons still provided eight million dollars as an inheritance for them.

“It remains to be seen how Dumo intends to subdue his stepmother by blackmailing her into giving him what his father, the widely admired High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs in his wisdom willed to his other children, grand-children and future generations. Dumo indeed underestimates the grace and endurance of a widow; one whose hands are clean and heart has always been pure.