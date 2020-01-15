US rapper Cardi B’s plan for a political career has garnered a heavyweight support from Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and presidential candidate, who she calls ‘Daddy Sanders’.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders told TMZ.

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Sanders had teamed up with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for a campaign video last August and Cardi B is also a great supporter, backing him in the last presidential race and still backing him now.

Cardi, an avowed political junkie and history buff, has been tweeting since Sunday about potentially hitting the campaign trail. The 27-year-old, who recently revealed her plans to get Nigerian citizenship, voiced concerns about the threat of war and a lack of patriotism in America.

She tweeted her interest in politics on 12 January, even though she has a negative view about government.

She had since followed up with other tweets espousing her political ideas, especially on gun control. Of course, the tweets have attracted a backlash.

Some samples:

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion… — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one .If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they .. https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what ? It was allow again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly 😉 https://t.co/nycIvkqNgw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020