Cardi B and Bernie Sanders

US rapper Cardi B’s plan for a political career has garnered a heavyweight support from Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and presidential candidate, who she calls ‘Daddy Sanders’.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders told TMZ.

“She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Sanders had teamed up with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for a campaign video last August and Cardi B is also a great supporter, backing him in the last presidential race and still backing him now.

Cardi, an avowed political junkie and history buff, has been tweeting since Sunday about potentially hitting the campaign trail. The 27-year-old, who recently revealed her plans to get Nigerian citizenship, voiced concerns about the threat of war and a lack of patriotism in America.

She tweeted her interest in politics on 12 January, even though she has a negative view about government.

She had since followed up with other tweets espousing her political ideas, especially on gun control. Of course, the tweets have attracted a backlash.

Some samples: