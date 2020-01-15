Navigate
  • Michael Adesina Posted in News 1 hour ago

Buhari sends message to paramount ruler of Eleme

President Buhari

President Buhari: congratulates Paramount Ruler of Okori Eleme on his 50th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Paramount Ruler of Okori Eleme, His Highness, Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, on his 50th birthday, slated for Jan. 15, 2020.

Malam Garba Shehu, one of the President’s spokesmen, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter dated Dec. 30, 2019, to the Paramount Ruler in Rivers.

In the letter, the President said: “I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the forthcoming occasion.

“As your highness attains the golden age of 50, I rejoice with you and join the Royal Family, Okori Eleme Kingdom and the people of Rivers State to celebrate and thank God for a life of achievement, particularly in the service of your people and community development Development.

“While I pray for God’s protection and prosperity of the kingdom and people of Eleme under your leadership, I also wish Your Highness a long life and continued good health.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday!’’

