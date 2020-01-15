United States presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders has denied saying ‘a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election’.

Senator Elizabeth Warren had earlier accused Sanders of the gender-degrading statement, she claims he said to her in a private meeting sometime in 2018. Bernie Sanders, however, flatly denied saying a woman could not win in 2020, in a tense exchange during the Democratic debate.

The Democratic presidential candidates clashed over who had the best chance to defeat President Trump, as Senator Elizabeth Warren sought to jump-start her campaign in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses by highlighting her electoral success and that of other female candidates in the Trump era.

Prompted by the moderators, Ms. Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders continued a debate over the fraught subject of whether a woman could be elected president, an issue that in recent days had caused the first serious breach in their relationship.