Aso Rock statement on 50th anniversary of end of Nigeria’s civil war

The Buhari presidency has urged Nigerians to reject division and embrace national unity, according to a statement issued in commemoration of the end of the civil war fought between 1967 and January 1970.

In the statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the SSA Media and publicity, the presidency said the war, in which no victor, no vanquished was declared should serve as a ” a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption”.

Please read the full statement:

As the nation commemorates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated.

The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognise them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide. We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

There were no victors in this war. Yet in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.