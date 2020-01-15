A Nigerian travel agent involved in the alleged trafficking of a Nigerian lady to Lebanon, has debunked the narrative pushed out by the lady who has been assisted to return to Nigeria.

The agent, Mr Sanusi Adetunji said his company had an agreement with Gloria Taiye to go to Lebanon, and the form she signed indicated Global Housework Services.

“She indicated her Church pastor as her next of kin, and when she got there, she called us and told us that she was in good condition, and the family she was working for were fine.

“The girls were not forced, it was a mutual understanding and Gloria was taken there sometimes in Oct. 2019, and was to be there for two years, until her arrival in Nigeria, she never complained of anything.

” The business organisation is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, and Gloria collected two months salary; for November and December 2019,” the agent said.

Gloria has now returned to Nigeria claimed the agreement she had with the travel agent was to teach English language in Lebanon. She said she has a National Diploma.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) received her in Ilorin.

She had sought assistance to be repatriated home.

NSCDC Commandant, Bello Ale while receiving Gloria told newsmen in Ilorin that the victim was dubiously separated from her family to Lebanon.

“Gloria was dubiously separated from her family by some country nationals in collaboration with Nigerians, where she found herself in a foreign land as a victim of human trafficking.”

Ale said that the combined effort of the command, good Nigerians as well as a non governmental organization (NGO), Gloria was successfully brought back to Nigeria.

The commandant said that they got to know about the incident through the viral video of the victim, seeking for assistance to return to Nigeria from Lebanon.

“The video that went viral showed how the victim was being kept in captivity, which assisted us in getting the location, and led to the first suspect, the Lebanese, and later to the second suspect, a Nigerian that solicit for her.

” The contact of Gloria family, made us get to the third suspect, the pastor that stood as guarantor for her, before travelling abroad.

“The process is a continuous process, because it is a big syndicate, but we intends to hand over the case to the Anti- human Trafficking Agency,” the commandant said.

Ale said that human trafficking has became a serious menace in the society, saying that many girls were taken to Lebanon for trafficking.

“The second victim, whose video went more viral than that of Gloria’s is expected to return to Ilorin this week, as the NGO paid for the return of both victims,” he said.

The National President of Eruku Progressive Union, Mr Shola Daniel said that they reported the case to NSCDC immediately after seeing the video of Gloria seeking for assistance.

“Civil Defence tried a lot in ensuring that Gloria returned home safe. They did so well till they got to the root of the issue,” Daniel said.

He said that the founder of Pheminick Life Care Support, an NGO, Mr Toyin Aborishade also tried a lot for Gloria’s return, by paying all the necessary money for the victims return.

The national president of Eruku progressive union, however, called on parents to encourage their children to be hardworking, rather than seeking greener pasture in foreign lands.