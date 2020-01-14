Nigerian indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile has taken down all his posts on popular photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram.

This is coming days after Zanku records front-liner released his latest single, ‘Quilox’

While there is no known reason for his move, the singer still updates his Instastory to show his fans listening and dancing to his latest single.

Several artistes like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Timi Dakolo and Tekno have made such moves in the past shocking fans by deleting all their posts on social media. However, all artistes came back with a bang upon their return to the music scene.

See picture below;