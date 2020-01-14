Manchester United newcomer, Brandon Williams has vowed to follow the footsteps of club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, while looking forward to providing assistance to Marcus Rashford at the club.

The 19-year-old Manchester native grew up supporting the club that he now gets the chance to represent after graduating from a famed academy system at Old Trafford.

Williams is determined to make the most of that opportunity by contributing not only to defensive stability under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but also to the attacking efforts of those in front of him.

“It’s a really proud thing for me and my family,” Williams told United’s official website.

“I know what I’ve achieved but I want to keep on playing and play as many games as I can for this club.“In the position I play in, you need that energy and to be strong on the physical side of the game to get up and down the pitch, and also to help defend and attack.”

“Attacking is a big part of my game. I love driving forward and giving energy to the team and helping with our attacks. “When I make those runs, you might make a run for yourself with the ball or you might make a run for someone else by creating space for somebody like Marcus [Rashford], or whoever is on the wing, to go in there and create their magic.”

He intends to help make even more, with there a desire on his part to emulate the achievements of some iconic figures.

“We got tickets for pretty much every home game. So I was watching the likes of Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Williams added on his memories of Champions League glory in 2008.

”It shows you what the top level is like and you just want to play with these types of players.

“In 2008, I remember being at home [for the final] and my nana was telling me to go to bed but I was like: ‘I need to watch the penalties’ and, obviously, we all know what happened.

After making a step up into the senior ranks this season, Williams has taken in 15 appearances for United across all competitions.