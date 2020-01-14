The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), has urged the Federal Government to declare January 17th as National Disability Day in Nigeria.

Mr. David Anyaele, CCD Executive Director appealed while speaking at an interactive forum with media executives in Abuja in commemoration of the first anniversary of the National Disability Act.

Anyaele appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to fast track the establishment of the National Commission on Disability as prescribed by the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2019. He said establishing the commission was imperative towards speedy implementation and enforcement of provisions of the law.

“The need for the establishment of the commission cannot be overemphasized. The commission is as good as the law itself; without the commission, implementation of the law may not be 100 percent achievable,’’ Anyaele said.

He also urged media stakeholders not to relent in mainstreaming disability issues in their reports whether online or via print or electronic media platforms.