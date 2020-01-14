By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian Pop singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido was on Sunday dragged to church by his elder sister, Coco Adeleke.
A viral video that was filmed from the worship experience and shared on Twitter on Monday, showed the superstar standing at the front roll while a chorister was ministering in songs.
The musician dressed in his usual casual wear – a shirt and jean trousers with a little bit of some of his usual jewellery.
His cousin brother and musician, B-red stood behind him as he was filmed still putting on his cap while the church service was going on.
Another video shows Davido in a car on his way to Church alongside his cousin and their elder sister who allegedly dragged them both to a Church service.
See some hilarious reactions;
Me when I don't know the lyrics to the gospel song during Praise and worship (pree Davido )😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vnwlrbi4Xc
— Aros (@Damii_aros) January 13, 2020
When my mum forces me to go to church😂#davido #NairaMarley pic.twitter.com/7q9x4qAHLu
— Ajepakobutty TV (@ajepakobutty) January 14, 2020
Did u guys notice bred was also in the church alongside Davido? 😂! Dere big sis really tried 😂 pic.twitter.com/beumqk60V3
— Mr_Kopite (@WaleDKopite) January 14, 2020
#Davido Me when I don't know the lyrics to the gospel song during Praise and worship (pree Davido )😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UmsqoxXC2a
— Tee Baounsing logistics ✈️✈️🚅🚢 Y. b. N. L gang (@TBaounsing) January 14, 2020
Davido looks like that roommate you forced to come to church with you…
that’s angry o, but is feeling the praise / worship lowkey pic.twitter.com/GNFrBD6Ldp
— Inside OAU (@insideOAU) January 14, 2020
🤣🤣🤣 Davido’s sister is taking Davido to Church. Thank you sister. 🤣🤣 #OBO pic.twitter.com/bNmAX2WJuA
— iamlittle_figu (@FiguLittle) January 13, 2020
