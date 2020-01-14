”Rare” crooner, American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez releases ”Lose You To Love Me” (Alternative Video).
Selena dropped the song directed by Sophie Muller.
See lyrics:
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
You set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorus
Cause it wasn’t yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose colored glasses all distorted
You set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off on the hurtin’
When it wasn’t yours
We’d always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
I gave my all and they all know it
You tore me down and now it’s showing
In two months you replaced us
Like it was easy
Made me think I deserved it
In the thick of healing
We’d always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
I needed to lose you to love me
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
You set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorus-
And now the chapter is closed and done
And now it’s goodbye
It’s goodbye for us
