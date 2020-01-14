”Rare” crooner, American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez releases ”Lose You To Love Me” (Alternative Video).

Selena dropped the song directed by Sophie Muller.

See lyrics:

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

You set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus

Cause it wasn’t yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose colored glasses all distorted

You set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin’

When it wasn’t yours

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You tore me down and now it’s showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

You set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus-

And now the chapter is closed and done

And now it’s goodbye

It’s goodbye for us