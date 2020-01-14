A rocket strike has been reported at US base north of Baghdad in Iraq. But there was no report of injury, after it was hit by Soviet-made Katyusha rockets.

The base known as Camp Taji also houses 200 British personnel.

‘No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base,’ coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins III said in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the strike but the same rockets were used in attack on Sunday night at the Balad air base, also being used by the US.

Four members of the Iraqi military were wounded in the eight-missile strike on the base around 50 miles north of Baghdad.

The attacks have come a week after Iran targeted two US bases in Iraq. No troops were hurt in those revenge strikes for America’s killing of Tehran’s highest ranking general Qassem Soleimani.