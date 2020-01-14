The Plateau Police Command has vowed to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the recent killings in the state.

Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in the state gave the assurance on Monday in Jos.

Akinmoyede said this at a meeting with stakeholders from Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state

Gunmen last Wednesday killed 13 persons at Kulben village of Kombun District in Mangu local government area.

The commissioner promised to decisively deal with the killers when caught, adding that the command would not spare criminals.

“Let me assure the people of Plateau that the perpetrators of the heinous crime that took place at Kulben will not be spared.

“It is a case of homicide and doesn’t matter how long it will take us to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“If it is during my time, I will deal with them, and even after me be rest assured that the police will bring them to book. I will not spare them; I will not spare any act of criminality in the state,” he said.

On the rationale for the meeting, Akinmoyede said it was aimed at finding lasting solution to the incessant attacks and counter attacks in the localities.

The commissioner, who said that the meeting would be a regular thing, admonished the people to live in peace with one another.

He noted that lasting peace in the state would only be achieved when the people decides to live peacefully with their neighbours.

“The Police, Military or other security agencies cannot give you the peace that you desire. No matter what the government will do, only the willingness of the people will bring the desired peace in our communities.

“Peace is in the hearts of men and only a peaceful atmosphere can attract the needed development for our state.

“So, we have invited you here as leaders to fashion out the best ways of promoting peace in your various communities,” he said