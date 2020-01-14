Nigerian film actress, ex-beauty pageant and event manager Ibinabo Fiberesima is 50.

The Port Harcourt born movie star shared messages on her social media handle with some lovely pictures to go with.

Read her post

Your dream gave us a platter to see our dreams come true. Your love spurred us off the springboard of uncertainty to greatness. Your selflessness stunned us and above all your passion stirred us to become more than mere passengers in the cycle of life. You are an inspiration to young women and as you celebrate a new year in your life we want to say we love you and pray that God continues to bless you even for the sake of Mother Earth. Happy birthday Queen Bae Ibinabo Fiberesima, woman of the earth., National Director Miss Earth Nigeria.

Who is a goddess? A woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all levels, Mind, Body, Spirit. A woman who, because she focuses on personal growth and self – awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with peace, love, joy, passion, and fun. A woman that understands that she has unlimited capacity to make her life anything she wants. A woman who is inspired to give to those around her because of her sense of gratitude and abundance. A woman who is so beautiful, brilliant, and wholesome that she is simply not like any other women on Earth and therefore possesses some sort of uncommon spiritual element that while it cannot be solidly defined, it is clearly present. I am a goddess. The Queen Bae of the Niger delta and it is my birthday. Thank you Jesus for my Life💚💥

Ibinabo clocked 50 on Monday, January 12th, 2020.