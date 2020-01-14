President Mhammadu Buhaei NUT President, Muhammed Nasir Idris and Dr. Chris Ngige in Abuja

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, at the State House, Abuja.

The NUT leadership was led by its President, Muhammed Nasir Idris.

Buhari, with the leadership of the NUT in Abuja

