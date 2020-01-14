Daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo has been showered with prayers and good wishes from friends, family and well-wishers after she shared photos of her boyfriend on social media.

The young CEO of the beauty company, Glam’d Africa took to her Instagram, to post her photos of with her man exploring Abuja.

“Amor” she captioned the photos.

Kiki Osinbajo showered with prayers and good wishes as she flaunts her boyfriend (photos)

Two days earlier, she had posted throwback photos of them cutting her birthday cake together.

“HRH. Choose you always” she wrote.

Reacting to the posts, friends, and followers gushed over the lovely couple with some showering them with prayers and good wishes.