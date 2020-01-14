Nigerians on twitter have reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the election.

In the March 2019 governorship poll, Uzodinma came a distant fourth position, but has now been declared winner of the election.

While many Nigerians were shocked by the judgment, others simply congratulated Uzodinma for the victory.

Read reactions below:

[BREAKING] Supreme Court sacks Emeka Ihedioha, declares Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress [@OfficialAPCNg] as duly elected Governor of Imo State. 👉 CONGRATULATIONS 💃🕺🥂🍷🍹👌👏🕺💃💃🕺💃💃🍹🍷#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/g357oT7YcH — APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) January 14, 2020

So what are Nigerians going to do about a Supreme Court judgement that makes no sense? Another point for constitutional reform: so that the executive has no power over other arms of government. We cannot continue with this military style political system. — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) January 14, 2020

Breaking News: Supreme Court just declared Hope Uzodimma as Governor Elect of Imo State Me: This reminds me of a popular Yoruba proverb that says "instead of a child to beat me at checkers, I would outwit him by cheating" Congratulations APC. Tanko is working hard — The Revolutionary Seeker (WAEC) (@The_Seeker76) January 14, 2020

IMO Gubernatorial election results 2019 PDP: Emeka Ihedioha 273,404

AA : Uche Nwosu 190,364

APGA: Ifeanyi Araraume 114,676

APC: Hope Uzodinma 96,458

YPP: Ikedi Ohakim 527. How do you explain what the Supreme Court just did to Law Students, Law teachers & Junior Lawyers? — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) January 14, 2020

Supreme Court declares Hope Uzodinma Gov of Imo State. Shocking! — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) January 14, 2020

the only thing i want from this Father Mbaka is 100 sure odds pere since he saw the outcome of the Supreme Court case, i don't think 100 odds should be too much for him now??? — • General Zee 🎭 • (@heisTactic) January 14, 2020

In 1946 in order to get his way in #Argentina, Juan Peron tampered with the Supreme Court in his country. 74 years later and Argentina has still not recovered. In 2019, in order to get his way in #Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari tampared with the Supreme Court in his country… — Chxta (@Chxta) January 14, 2020

Ihedioha has been removed by the Supreme Court. Okay, cool. But I need explanation as to why they skipped the next two and made Hope Uzodinma Gov elect. Does anyone know? pic.twitter.com/yXoS1I2vpo — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 14, 2020

The Supreme Court is the final judicial voice. Hope is the Governor of Imo State. Away from the politics, and without any prejudice to the sanctity of the Supreme Court, I don’t understand how a man who took 4th in an election ends up being declared the winner of that election. pic.twitter.com/4YGRE4IGfe — Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) January 14, 2020

From 4th position to winner? The Supreme Court has A LOT of explaining to do. What kind of voodoo mathematics is this? — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) January 14, 2020