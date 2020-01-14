A 23-year-old teacher and single mother, Omolola Ajayi who was trafficked to Lebanon has been rescued by the Nigerian government after her video calling for help went viral.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a statement in Abuja on Monday confirmed the rescue of Ajayi from the home of her “master” she was sold to.

The commission said Ajayi, an indigene of Osun state, is now safely in Beirut with the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon.

Spokesman of NIDCOM, Abdul-Rahman Balogun said, “Update on the trafficked Nigerian girl to Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian ambassador in Beirut. She will be home soon.”

In a viral video which circulated on social media last week, the captive explained her ordeal in the hands of her employer in Lebanon.

Narrating her ordeal in both Yoruba and English, she said her boss had made life miserable since arriving the country.

In the video, Ajayi said a family friend linked her up with an agent who took her to Lebanon with a promise to get her a teaching job, but instead of being offered a teaching job, her passport was confiscated while her employers allegedly attempted to rape her.

She said, unknown to her, she was being sold into slavery, and therefore begged the Nigerian government to come to her rescue so she could be mother of her three-year-old child.

NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa also tweeted;

“Breaking news. Update on the viral video of trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Amb in Beirut, received warmly and happy to be in safe hands. She will be home soon by Gods grace.”

“The alleged trafficker has been arrested and will be handed over to NAPTIP.The family of the lady have been traced ..Kwara Gov is personally on the matter. All hands on deck to ensure the trafficked lady returns.”

Three suspects were arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ilorin, Kwara state, in connection with the incident.

Chief Press Secretary to Kwara state Governor Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement that two Nigerians and a Lebanese had been arrested in connection with the crime.