A 33-year-old Nigerian national, Locky Ferosin Ovnawa has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday, January 11, for allegedly involved in the supply of Cocaine.

Police said Constable Ashok Kumar of Narcotics Squad, South Delhi, on Friday received specific information regarding the movement of a Nigerian national involved in the supply of narcotic drugs.

Following this, a trap was laid at about 4.50 pm near Chirag Delhi flyover, Slip Road Masjid Moth. The team apprehended one Nigerian national.

On further search, the police team recovered the 500 grams of fine quality Cocaine worth Rs 40,00,000.

An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at CR Park police station with further investigation underway.