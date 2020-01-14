The Kwara State government, on Tuesday, banned religious groups from preaching in public schools across the state.

This directive was contained in a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimoh Ahmed.

According to the commissioner, no religious group is permitted to go to schools to engage in any form of religious activities during morning assembly. The statement also added that all prayers on assembly grounds must now be done silently.

It read; “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly. The ministry wants to say it categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engage in any religious activities during morning assembly.

“The ministry, therefore, directs that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state. The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools.

“All principals, headteachers and education secretaries should take note.”