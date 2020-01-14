A car theft case filed against the controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers, and their cousin has been dropped.

Chief Magistrate of Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island, Tajudeen Elias discharged the case this morning after receiving a letter of withdrawal of the case.

Naira Marley who failed to appear in court over an alleged car theft has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement after being given a last chance to appear in court.

The complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola had an agreement of settlement with the four defendants, and when the case came up, it was withdrawn and the defendants were discharged.

Naira Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Magistrate Elias said, “In view of the letter of withdrawal, the defendants are hereby discharged”.