Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, reportedly died on Monday after severe battle with undisclosed ailment.

He was said to have died at his residence at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State.

Premium Times quoted a family source as saying that Arigbabuwo died Monday evening in his house, adding that the deceased had been sick for over six months.

Arigbabuwo, until his death dedicated part of his life to the promotion of Islamic religion, especially in Ido Local Government Area where he lived, as he was also the Public Relations Officer of the Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Chairman, Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs, Abdulwaheed Amoo, also confirmed the death of the veteran Yoruba actor.

“Yes he died yesterday. He died as a devout Muslim. Despite his busy schedules, he dedicated part of his life to Islam,” he said.

Arigbabuwo featured in many Yoruba movies, including ‘Ogborielemosho’ and ‘Bashorun Gaa.’