The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) on Tuesday unveiled 22 operational vehicles and 60 motorcycles for the use of Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

Unveiling the vehicles and motorcycles, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello warned officials against abuse of office while discharging their duties.

Bello said that the vehicles and motorcycles were provided to support the administration’s revived transportation and traffic management strategies as well as to enhance traffic free flow and security within the territory.

“Officers and men of DRTS must ensure that these vehicles were sound, knowing that they are serving the public, and that must be done with respect and dignity, respecting their human rights.

“If you overstep your bounds, you are on your own, no protection for you. The work must be done based on the rules of engagement,” he said.

The minister also said that the administration would continue to demonstrate its commitment to improved transportation and traffic management in the territory.

Bello further warned that the FCTA would not accept excuses from any officer, as every act of omission and commission must be queried.

Earlier, Acting Director, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Mrs Alice Odey-Achu, said the new operational vehicles and motorcycles would enable the secretariat to cover more areas in traffic management.

Odey-Achu, represented by Director Traffic Management, Mr Okon Etim, urged the administration to make efforts toward the implementation of Urban Traffic Control ( UTC) System in the city.

“There is a need to implement Urban Traffic Control (UTC) System in the city where all traffic lights signals will be coordinated for the free flow of traffic.

“The system will have a dual function of controlling traffic and detection of crimes,” he said.