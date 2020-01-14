The car theft case against singer Naira Marley has been dismissed after an out-of-court settlement by all the parties involved.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias dismissed the case today.

Naira Marley, brothers, Idris and Babatunde Fashola and his cousin Kunle Obere were docked before the chief magistrate court in Tinubu, central Lagos.

The case resumed today with Marley said to be outside the country. His siblings and cousin were present.

Counsel in the matter confirmed in court, that all parties have reached an amicable settlement, but details were not revealed.

The magistrate had earlier ordered Naira Marley to appear in person today or risk arrest, but his lawyer revealed that he is still out of the country.

The complainant, Adelekan Ademola, alleged that the four defendants stole his saloon car and I-phone last month, both valued at N2.1 million naira, but he said all items have now been retrieved.