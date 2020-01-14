By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Comedian, Otaghware O. Onodjayeke popularly known as Igosave took to his lover, Iyabo, before a registry to exchange vows in the presence of his family members and friends.

The comedian and his fiance, Iyabo, who months ago threw him a surprise 40th birthday party in Austria, have been getting congratulatory messages from friends and well wishers.

Sharing beautiful photos from the event on his Instagram page, the ace comedian wrote; “So today I sealed a forever move with the one I love.. officially Mrs IYABO ONODJAYEKE welcome to the family baby.. wedding party loading..”