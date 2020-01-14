President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Paramount Ruler of Okori Eleme, His Highness, Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, on his 50th birthday anniversary.

In a letter dated 30th December, 2019 to the Paramount Ruler in Rivers State, the President said; “I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the forthcoming occasion.

“As your highness attains the golden age of 50, I rejoice with you and join the Royal Family, Okori Eleme Kingdom and the people of Rivers State to celebrate and thank God for a life of achievement, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development.

“While I pray for God’s protection and prosperity of the kingdom and people of Eleme under your leadership, I also wish Your Highness a long life and continued good health.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday!’’