The Department of State Security Services has docked Kabiru Muhammad, a suspected ‘mastermind’ behind the viral news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second wife wedding before a Kano Magistrate court.

DSS alleged that Kabiru purported the fake news of a wedding between the President and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk.

Kabiru created a frenzy in the country by spreading a fake wedding ‘Fatiha’ card.

The accused is charged on a two-count charge of Defamation and Injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Panel Code. The charges will attract a maximum of three years imprisonment without fines if the suspect is found guilty of the offence.

According to eyewitnesses, Kabiru arrived at the court premises wearing a long gown amidst tight security, looking disturbed.

According to public insinuations, it appears that the government is not worried about the suspect’s actions but want to set an example with him, to serve as a deterrent to other ‘would-be’ Social Media abusers.

Kabiru Muhammad had allegedly spread fake President Buhari wedding Fatiha Card with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, a situation that generated public outcry.

More details later.