The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the election.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad led a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court to sack Ihedioha.

The judgment was unanimous as the judges held that Uzodinma won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn and directed that a fresh certificate of return be issued to Uzodinma.

Kekere-Ekun said Uzodinma must be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State.

In the election held in March, Mr the INEC declared Ihedioha of the PDP as winner, having polled 273,404 ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, who polled a total of 190,364.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Ararume came third ahead of Mr Uzondima of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The former polled 114, 676 while the latter polled 96,458.

However, the Supreme Court will release details of the judgment on Tuesday.