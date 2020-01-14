Nigeria’s Federal Government on Tuesday described the launch of a Southwest security outfit, Amotekun as illegal and unconstitutional.

Nation’s Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami stated that the issue of security is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

A statement issued by Malami’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun was illegal and ran contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.

He said the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) had established the army, navy and air force, including the police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.

According to him, as a consequence of this, no state government, whether singly or in a group had the legal right and competence to establish any form of organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts.

He said this is sanctioned by the provision of Item 45 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) authorising the police and other Federal Government security services established by law to maintain law and order.