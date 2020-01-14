Nigerian Afro-soul singer and songwriter Aramide Sarumoh, known professionally as Aramide, has announced the birth of a daughter with hubby Pelumi Alli.

Aramide shared the message below with her baby’s picture:

Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God.

Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19

The biggest blessing of the decade for

us.

Thank you, God for everything🧡

Happy New Year!

#motherhood #newborn #newyear #aramide #aramudemusic

The new mum and guitarist won Best Vocal Performance for “Iwo Nikan” at the Headies 2015.