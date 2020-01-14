Nigerian Afro-soul singer and songwriter Aramide Sarumoh, known professionally as Aramide, has announced the birth of a daughter with hubby Pelumi Alli.
Aramide shared the message below with her baby’s picture:
Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God.
Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19
The biggest blessing of the decade for
us.
Thank you, God for everything🧡
Happy New Year!
#motherhood #newborn #newyear #aramide #aramudemusic
The new mum and guitarist won Best Vocal Performance for “Iwo Nikan” at the Headies 2015.
