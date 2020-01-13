Jamaican reggae musician, Orville Richard Burrell CD, better known by his stage name Shaggy, has revealed he turned down Rihanna’s invitation to collaborate on a song for her long-awaited ninth album.

According to the Daily Star, the two-time Grammy Award-winner admitted in a recent interview to losing a chance to collaborate with Rihanna on her upcoming album, because she asked him to “audition.”

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah,” he admitted.

“There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record. I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear, it should be good.”

Despite turning the chance to be on the album, Shaggy still had some positive comments about Rihanna’s ‘Caribbean dancehall-inspired album.’

‘“It’s healthy competition,” he said. “Dancehall is in a good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”

However, Rihanna hasn’t given us much more information about the album but there have been several reports that the album will be heavily influenced by reggae and dancehall.

besides insinuating that it’s completed and joking about her refusal to release it.

The long-awaited album will be a follow-up to the Bajan superstar 2016’s Anti.

In her recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna spoke about her love of Bob Marley, saying: “I’m gonna sound like a real tourist when I tell you my top Bob songs; ‘Three Little Birds,’ ‘No Woman, No Cry,’ and ‘Redemption Song.’ Last month Rihanna assured fans that new music was coming.