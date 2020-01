Oludemilade Martin Alejo, known professionally as Ycee is out with the music video for “Vacancy” off the Ycee Vs Zaheer album.

The “Ycee Vs Zaheer” album features hip-hop, afro-pop, and afrobeat superstars: Davido, Ms. Banks, Phyno, Dapo Tuburna and Niniola.

“Vacancy” was produced by Willis and video directed by TG Omori.