General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye says Dr Uma Ukpai, President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Incorporated, is never his Spiritual Father as being claimed in reports on social media.

He said his spiritual father remained Late Reverend (Pa) Josiah Akindayomi, the Founder and General Superintendent of RCCG.

Adeboye was quoted in an online report suggesting that Uma Ukpai is his spiritual father.

Reacting to this, Adeboye, in a tweet said the report was simply fake news.

“This is to bring to the attention of the general public that the news circulating around the internet and social media space concerning me saying Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai is my spiritual father is very WRONG.

“Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai is one of the highly respected Generals in faith in Nigeria and he is someone I hold in high esteem.

“That being said, my Spiritual Father remains Late Reverend (Pa) Josiah Akindayomi, the Founder and General Superintendent of RCCG.

“I wish everybody a wonderful fasting season and may God keep us all in our dealings in Jesus name,” he said.