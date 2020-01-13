South Africa’s Disaster and Emergency Services (DEMS) has reported two persons dead on Monday after their two-seater aircraft crashed at Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

DEMS spokesperson, William Ntladi confirmed that the aircraft crashed near Springs Airfield and that rescuers were immediately called to the scene.

“Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived at the scene. They were found to have sustained severe internal and visible multiple external trauma, hence they lost their lives,“ Ntladi said.

It is believed that the aircraft was about to land when it crashed. However, the Civil Aviation Authority had already begun a probe into the accident.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be announced.

More details later.