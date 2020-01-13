Bernie Sanders, the frontline Democratic party aspirant for the 2020 U.S presidential election, has told the U.S. President Donald Trump that he would not win re-election.

Sanders stated this after Trump mocked him in a tweet on Sunday.

Trump had tweeted: “Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do-Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!”

Almost immediately, Sanders replied; “It means you’re going to lose”. The reply attracted over 580,000 likes in just 12 hours. Sanders is the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history and a member of the Democratic caucus.