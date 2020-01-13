Sokoto State Police Command has deployed over one thousand conventional and plain cloth officers as the Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to hear the appeal of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, challenging the incumbent Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tambuwal defeated Aliyu with 342 votes in the March 2019 election. Aliyu has challenged the result at the Governorship election tribunal and Appeal court, without success.

The Supreme Court may pronounce the final verdict this week.

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, in a statement on Sunday said he is deploying more men on the streets to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

Mr. Ka’oje’s particular attention is focussed on the Sokoto metropolis and its environs, as well as some strategic locations within the city.

The Commissioner of Police has also vowed that the strategy would be maintained until further notice, in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert.

The Supreme Court is also set to hear the appeal filed by the PDP candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf against the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano. Ganduje is of the APC.

The Supreme Court last week Friday notified the parties about the hearing, slated for today.

The PDP candidate approached the Supreme Court after failing to get the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court to upturn Ganduje’s victory.