The entire province of Batangas in the Philippines was placed under state of calamity on Monday following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

The declaration was made “in view of the massive damage that the eruption of Taal Volcano has brought to the province,”reported inquirer.net.

The decision was announced by a special session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Batangas.

A phreatic eruption is driven by steam that occurs when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it can often precede, accompany, or follow a more traditional volcanic eruption.

Alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

Thousands of residents near the area were evacuated by local authorities, as residents suffer from ash fall brought about by the volcanic activity.