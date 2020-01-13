Stephanie Linus, a popular film producer, and actress has gone bald!

In a new year post on her Instagram page, the actress posted a picture and video of herself, holding her now shaved head. She explained the reasons behind shaving her head as the start of something new and being bold.

She wrote; ‘Hey Amazonians, Don’t overthink it. it’s 2020! I just wanted to try something new. its been a long time I saw my scalp! Growing my hair afresh… I cant wait to see the new growth. It’s quite liberating I must say! #Expressyourselfandbebold. What do you think?

Linus added; ‘I know what you are going to say… Again???? My husband had fun cutting my hair’.

Watch the video below